Newton presents Heart Healthy Literacy Walk

NEWTON — Downtown Newton Development Association will celebrate Black History Month and American Heart Month with the Heart Healthy Literacy Walk, a self-guided walk through downtown Newton that highlights key moments in the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life.
The walk begins outside 2 Pink Magnolias, 211 College Ave., where participants will find the first in a series of 15 signs leading to the 1924 Courthouse Square. When you find the first sign, scan the QR code on it to access a map that will guide you through the rest of the signs, each of which is printed with pages from Carole Boston Weatherford’s “Be A King: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream and You.”
By the time participants reach the last sign in the walk, they will have read each page of “Be A King” and received a golden ticket redeemable for a free cookie or small hot beverage at Narrow Coffee & Nosh, 13 North College Ave.
“Be A King” features a dual narrative of important moments from King’s life interwoven with the story of modern-day schoolchildren learning about the challenges King overcame in his efforts to achieve justice and equality for all. DNDA volunteers are excited to present “Be A King” to the community during Black History Month not only because it tells the story of one of the 20th century’s most revered Black leaders, but also because Weatherford is a Black author who lives in North Carolina. Most of her more than 50 books of poetry, nonfiction, biography, and historical fiction were written for young people, and “Be A King” is written at a reading level that even beginning readers will be able to enjoy.
Take part in the walk anytime between Feb. 21 and March 4. If you have questions, contact Main Street Director Mary Yount at 828-695-4360 or myount@newtonnc.gov.
DNDA thanks the volunteers and staff who helped with the Heart Healthy Literacy Walk and is grateful for the partnership between City of Newton, Catawba County Library, Catawba County Branch NAACP, and Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee that made it possible.