Newton presents Heart Healthy Literacy Walk

NEWTON — Downtown Newton Development Association will celebrate Black History Month and American Heart Month with the Heart Healthy Literacy Walk, a self-guided walk through downtown Newton that highlights key moments in the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life.

The walk begins outside 2 Pink Magnolias, 211 College Ave., where participants will find the first in a series of 15 signs leading to the 1924 Courthouse Square. When you find the first sign, scan the QR code on it to access a map that will guide you through the rest of the signs, each of which is printed with pages from Carole Boston Weatherford’s “Be A King: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream and You.”

By the time participants reach the last sign in the walk, they will have read each page of “Be A King” and received a golden ticket redeemable for a free cookie or small hot beverage at Narrow Coffee & Nosh, 13 North College Ave.