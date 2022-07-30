 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Newton police to host National Night Out

NEWTON — The Newton Police Department, joined by law enforcement agencies from across Catawba County, invites you to National Night Out at Southside Park from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. Envisioned as an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances, participants in Newton’s National Night Out celebration will include the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, State Highway Patrol, firefighters, military members, and other first responders.

Newton Parks and Recreation Department and Downtown Newton Development Association are supporting the event.

Attendees will have the opportunity to view demonstrations and get up close with life-saving equipment such as police patrol cars, fire engines, and a medical helicopter. There will also be a bounce house and yard games for children. Hot dogs, snacks, and drinks will be provided. Representatives from participating agencies will be available to share information, answer questions, and continue strengthening the community relationships that benefit Newton and Catawba County in countless ways.

Southside Park is located at 1775 Southwest Blvd.

For more information, call the Newton Police Department at 828-465-7430.

