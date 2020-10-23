Newton plans events with public health in mind

NEWTON — Downtown Newton will celebrate the holiday season with a Drive-Thru Christmas Parade from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
This year’s event was designed to protect public health while allowing residents and visitors to take part in their favorite holiday traditions. Guests will remain in their vehicles as they view beautifully lighted, stationary floats around the 1924 Courthouse Square.
Cars will enter the parade by turning onto College Avenue from D Street (N.C. 10/N.C. 16 Business). The route will proceed along College Avenue, turn left on Second Street, and turn left on Main Avenue. At the end of the route on Main Avenue, guests will be able to drive by a special experience where children may drop off their Christmas wish lists and wave to Santa.
“All downtown Newton events this winter are designed to make sure people can maintain social distancing and stay safe,” said Shannon Johnson, Newton Main Street Program coordinator. “We’re looking forward to lighting downtown Newton for the holidays, and we encourage visitors to do a little shopping or grab a bite to eat after they drive through the parade.”
Businesses, civic groups, faith-based groups, and nonprofit organizations are invited to apply to enter lighted floats in the parade. The parade application is available at www.downtownnewton.org.
The downtown Newton winter event calendar includes:
Downtown Literacy Walk – Nov.1-Dec. 31
This is a progressive book walk. Start at a participating store and travel through town reading a special Christmas book.
Downtown Newton Christmas Crawl – Nov. 6-14
Visit your usual favorites and new downtown Newton businesses to enjoy their Christmas open house specials.
Drive-Thru Christmas Parade – Nov. 21
Celebrate the lighting of downtown Newton and drive by beautifully lighted, stationary Christmas floats. The parade will end with a drive-by Santa experience where children can drop off Christmas wish lists and wave to Santa.
Christmas Window Contest – Nov. 21-Dec. 11
Visit downtown Newton businesses and vote online for your favorite Christmas window. Businesses can win prizes, and so can voters.
Small Business Saturday – Nov. 28
Shop local in downtown Newton!
Christmas Scavenger Hunt – Dec. 1-17
Use clues to find special things in participating downtown Newton businesses and enter a contest to win Downtown Dollars.
Santa Pub Crawl – Dec. 12
For $10, you get a T-shirt and wristband to tour downtown Newton pubs and get drink specials. Wear your T-shirt or dress festively and enter a selfie to win a prize.
Healthcare Workers Appreciation Week – Dec. 14-20
Health-care workers and paramedics get specials at their favorite Downtown Newton businesses.
More information about any of the above events, including volunteer opportunities, is available by contacting Shannon Johnson at 828-695-4360 or sjohnson@newtonnc.gov.
