Newton plans events with public health in mind

NEWTON — Downtown Newton will celebrate the holiday season with a Drive-Thru Christmas Parade from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.

This year’s event was designed to protect public health while allowing residents and visitors to take part in their favorite holiday traditions. Guests will remain in their vehicles as they view beautifully lighted, stationary floats around the 1924 Courthouse Square.

Cars will enter the parade by turning onto College Avenue from D Street (N.C. 10/N.C. 16 Business). The route will proceed along College Avenue, turn left on Second Street, and turn left on Main Avenue. At the end of the route on Main Avenue, guests will be able to drive by a special experience where children may drop off their Christmas wish lists and wave to Santa.

“All downtown Newton events this winter are designed to make sure people can maintain social distancing and stay safe,” said Shannon Johnson, Newton Main Street Program coordinator. “We’re looking forward to lighting downtown Newton for the holidays, and we encourage visitors to do a little shopping or grab a bite to eat after they drive through the parade.”