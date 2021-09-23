Newton Physician spends 4 decades caring for community

Dr. Alan Forshey, long-time family care physician in Newton, retired in June after 40 years of caring for the masses, so to speak — newborns to seniors. Folks loved him — still do. A man who called me with the news that Alan had retired practically demanded that I interview the founder of Newton Family Physicians because, as the caller put it, “He’s the best doctor in Catawba County.”
I’ve been acquainted with Alan and his wife Barb for several years, but I didn’t know much of their backstory. I recalled something about them being from Ohio, but that was about it.
I contacted Alan, who agreed to talk to me but not until he and Barb returned from a little RV-ing. They’re new to this mode of travel. I don’t think it had been on Alan’s when-I-retire list, but it’s been on Barb’s a good while, so they bought a nice motorhome, and they’ve been spending a few days camping here and there getting used to it.
An Ohio native, Alan attended Ohio State eight years, followed by a three-year residency in family practice in Columbus. He worked one year as an emergency room doc before he and Barb, whom Alan had married in 1975, moved to Newton in July 1982.
Why medicine? Alan said he’d grown up “out in the country,” and the only professionals he knew were teachers; hence, he thought he might become a teacher. History or science maybe. He got to college, however, and met a number of pre-med students. Alan already was taking some of the same science and math classes as his pre-med acquaintances, so he initiated the process of getting into medical school.
Why family medicine? “I like the scope if it,” Alan explained, saying he liked the idea of taking care of patients of all ages, providing their medical care from one stage of life to the next.
Why Newton? Due to the desire on Alan and Barb’s part to get away from Ohio’s brutal winters, a plan took form whereby they’d live partway between Alan’s parents in Ohio and Barb’s, who at the time were preparing to relocate to Hilton Head. Alan and Barb visited several North Carolina locations, eventually talking to medical professionals and administration at Catawba Memorial Hospital (now Catawba Valley Medical Center). They were directed to meet with a couple of Newton folks: city official Wayne Dellinger and pharmacist Don Weathers.
Because the hour was late and the Forsheys needed to return to Ohio, they didn’t have time for a detailed conversation, but it wasn’t long before they received letters from Newton officials and area physicians to please revisit Newton to learn about local needs.
That’s what the Forsheys did — more than once. Barb became pregnant with their second son, so they decided to remain at least awhile in Ohio. That’s when Alan worked for a year as an ER doc. Then, the couple and their two sons were ready to move so Alan could set up a solo practice in Newton.
Three years later, Dr. Ken Yaussey joined Alan in the office he’d named Newton Family Physicians. Dr. Yaussey remained until his death in 2009. Dr. Bill Parker came on board in the early 1990s, staying 15 years before going out on his own. In 1994, Dr. David Peltzer joined and currently is a senior partner. Also continuing at Newton Family Physicians are doctors Alan Story, Bart Lopina, Shannon Sherfey and Ying Vang.
What an amazing thing the Forsheys did for Newton when they decided to make it their home and workplace. When Alan concluded his last day June 30, he left the community in the hands of a medical practice with five MDs, three nurse practitioners, and one physician assistant. “Very capable, compassionate physicians and staff,” said Alan.
One of the things Alan is proudest of is that his practice has remained independent. No big medical outfit owns Newton Family Physicians.
He was also happy to share that during his career he was team physician at Bandys High School in Catawba, a community that “embraced him and his family,” he shared. He later helped in the same capacity at Newton-Conover High School.
About retiring, Alan said he occasionally wonders if he did the right thing at the right time, but there’s that RV sitting in his driveway, and there are pickleball, beekeeping, vegetable gardening, pontoon riding, and most importantly, the Forsheys’ three sons (they had a third after moving to North Carolina), two daughters-in-law, and eight grandchildren.
And, truthfully, things have simply gotten tougher for docs to deal with, such as insurance companies’ dictates, like requiring prior authorizations for practically everything: medications, tests, procedures. Plus, “it got to be harder and harder to get people seen [by specialists] in a timely fashion,” Alan suggested. You know how you call a physician’s office and find yourself trapped by a phone tree? Well, doctors get stuck up the same trees when they need to talk to other doctors about patients who need specialized care.
Another change is the way family doctors pretty much lose control of their patients’ care when they must be hospitalized. It used to be that a person’s primary care doc became her attending physician when she was admitted to a hospital. Now, physicians known as hospitalists, who work on hospital staffs, do the managing. As Alan pointed out, the new way might have reduced the workload for primary care physicians, but it might not be what’s best for patients.
So, thank you, Alan, for 39 years of lovingly doctoring countless Catawbans. As you and Barb get more and more used to your home on wheels and start venturing to other states, stay safe and send a postcard every now and then.
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.