Newton Physician spends 4 decades caring for community

Dr. Alan Forshey, long-time family care physician in Newton, retired in June after 40 years of caring for the masses, so to speak — newborns to seniors. Folks loved him — still do. A man who called me with the news that Alan had retired practically demanded that I interview the founder of Newton Family Physicians because, as the caller put it, “He’s the best doctor in Catawba County.”

I’ve been acquainted with Alan and his wife Barb for several years, but I didn’t know much of their backstory. I recalled something about them being from Ohio, but that was about it.

I contacted Alan, who agreed to talk to me but not until he and Barb returned from a little RV-ing. They’re new to this mode of travel. I don’t think it had been on Alan’s when-I-retire list, but it’s been on Barb’s a good while, so they bought a nice motorhome, and they’ve been spending a few days camping here and there getting used to it.

An Ohio native, Alan attended Ohio State eight years, followed by a three-year residency in family practice in Columbus. He worked one year as an emergency room doc before he and Barb, whom Alan had married in 1975, moved to Newton in July 1982.