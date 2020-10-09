Newton Parks and Recreation plans fall activities

NEWTON — Halloween might look a little different this year, but that’s no reason to not to join in the fun. This October, the Newton Parks and Recreation Department is creating 15 Days of Fall Fun.

Activities and events range from adventure to science, history to scavenger hunts and crawls, arts and crafts to crossword puzzles and word search games, and more.

For everyone’s safety, group events will remain small and be held outdoors. Virtual activities will allow participants to join the fun without leaving the comfort of their homes. Preregistration is required for some events. Details are available by visiting www.newtonnc.gov/parksandrec or by calling the Newton Recreation Department at 828-695-4317. Activities include:

Fall Harvest and Halloween Decorating Contest (Oct. 7-23)

Get in the spirit of the changing season by adorning your home with your favorite autumn and Halloween decorations. Participants get extra points for unique designs, creative use of lights and decorations, and overall placement.

Virtual Fall Scavenger Hunt (Oct. 16-18)