Newton Parks and Recreation plans fall activities

NEWTON — Halloween might look a little different this year, but that’s no reason to not to join in the fun. This October, the Newton Parks and Recreation Department is creating 15 Days of Fall Fun.
Activities and events range from adventure to science, history to scavenger hunts and crawls, arts and crafts to crossword puzzles and word search games, and more.
For everyone’s safety, group events will remain small and be held outdoors. Virtual activities will allow participants to join the fun without leaving the comfort of their homes. Preregistration is required for some events. Details are available by visiting www.newtonnc.gov/parksandrec or by calling the Newton Recreation Department at 828-695-4317. Activities include:
Fall Harvest and Halloween Decorating Contest (Oct. 7-23)
Get in the spirit of the changing season by adorning your home with your favorite autumn and Halloween decorations. Participants get extra points for unique designs, creative use of lights and decorations, and overall placement.
Virtual Fall Scavenger Hunt (Oct. 16-18)
The Heritage Trail Greenway will be extra spooky for this family-friendly activity. Complete the scavenger hunt at your leisure by walking and finding all the themed items along the trail.
Virtual Pumpkin Carving Contest (Oct. 16-28)
Whether your pumpkin is scary or goofy, simple or elaborate, this contest is sure to be fun for the whole family. Carve your pumpkin, send in a picture, and get a chance to win great prizes.
Monster Mash Trash (Oct. 19-26)
Before you throw out your trash or clean out your garage or closets, salvage some interesting items and build a trash monster out of upcycled materials. Submit a photo of your creation for a chance to win great prizes.
Crypt Crawl (Oct. 23 and Oct. 30)
Brace yourself for an adventure activity into the world of ghosts, goblins, and things that go bump in the night. There will be surprises around every corner as you explore a cemetery at sunset and learn about the history of some notable Newtonians.
Virtual Costume Contest (Oct. 26-31)
A Newton fall favorite goes virtual with this contest for all ages. Dress up in your most creative costume, either as an individual or group, submit a photo, and get a chance to win great prizes.
Details about additional activities are available at www.newtonnc.gov/parksandrec.
