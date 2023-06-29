Benefit concert on Saturday

A benefit concert for the city of Hickory’s Young Dreamers Camp is scheduled for the hum live music venue on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The concert will feature America’s Got Talent contestant Dani Kerr & The Skeleton Krew, Moose & Friends, Insomniacs Inc. and Out to Lunch.

The Young Dreamers Camp provides fun summer activities for kids in the Ridgeview community through two week-long sessions this July.

The Durty Thumbs Jamaican Food Truck will be selling food at the venue.

Presale ticket are $15 for anyone older than 12. Tickets purchased the day of the show will cost $20.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.thehum.live. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the gate.

The venue is located at 227 Second Ave. SW in Hickory.

Newton parade

An Independence Day parade will take place in downtown Newton on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The parade is free for spectators. Parade participants must register for a fee of $10. Registration is open until 5 p.m. Friday. Forms can be found at downtownnewton.org.

The parade will travel around the old 1924 courthouse, which is home to the History Museum of Catawba County.

The route will start at Newton City Hall located at 401 N. Main Ave. The parade will travel south on Main Avenue, turn east on A Street then turn north on College Avenue.

The parade will end where it began.

Participants deemed most patriotic will recent Downtown Dollars which can be used to make purchases at select merchants in downtown Newton.

The historic courthouse is located at 30 N. College Ave.

Crawdads fireworks show

The Hickory Crawdads will play the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Following the game, the Crawdads will celebrate Independence Day with their longest fireworks show of the year.

Individual tickets range from $5 to $13. Tickets can be purchased at milb.com/hickory.

The game will be held at the L.P. Frans Stadium located at 2500 Clement Boulevard NW, in Hickory.

Maiden parade

The town of Maiden will host the annual Edith Pirkle Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday.

The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Maiden Branch Library and will end at the Cornerstone Church parking lot on East Main Street.

The town will give out awards for best child costume, best adult costume, best vehicle and best all-around. No registration is required.

The Maiden Branch Library is located at 11 S. A Ave.

Newton summer bingo

The Newton Recreation Center will host another session of summer bingo on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

The cost to participate is $5 per person. The $5 includes 10 bingo games, drinks and snacks. Reserve a spot by calling 828-695-4317.

The Newton Recreation Center is located at 23 S. Brady Ave. in Newton.