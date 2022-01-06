 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Newton on hunt for new city manager
Newton on hunt for new city manager

Newton is in search of a new city manager. City Manager Todd Clark's last day was Dec. 28.

In the meantime, Assistant City Manager Sean Hovis is filling in as interim city manager, Public Information Officer Alex Frick said. Clark left to become town manager in Beaufort, N.C.

The city of Newton kicked off its search for a new manager with a survey seeking public input.

The survey asks city residents, business owners, employees and visitors to detail what they see as the city’s important successes in recent years, what hasn’t worked well in the city and important traits of the new city manager.

The survey is open until Jan 17. It is available at www.newtonnc.gov.

The Newton mayor and city council will conduct the search with help from the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, according to a press release from the city.

The group wants to hear from residents, businesses and stakeholders on the type of person that should be the next city manager, the release said.

