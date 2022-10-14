Newton native pens a tale of love and acceptance for children

From a young age, Crystal Mayfield said she was raised to be accepting of everyone regardless of differences in race, religion, culture, disability or anything else.

Her mother, Mayfield said, taught her to simply love people as she grew up in Newton.

Her newly released children’s book, “My Sister Chello,” is all about love and acceptance.

The story is about a family of cats, featuring Chello.

While the word is never used, Chello displays traits commonly linked to autism, such as playing alone rather than in a group and rarely speaking.

Chello’s behaviors are never criticized or treated as problems that need fixing. Instead, her family celebrates her differences and loves her as she is.

“I wanted children to read it and relate (it) to a friend they have in their neighborhood and their school who might be autistic,” Mayfield said. “To make them realize that they are different and it’s okay to be different.”

Mayfield opted to team up with her niece Alora Vixaysak to illustrate the book, making the project a family effort. Vixaysak is an 11-year-old sixth-grader at Newton-Conover Middle School who loves to draw.

Mayfield’s knowledge of autism comes from her daughter, who was a teaching assistant working with exceptional education students.

“She would tell stories and some of the stories would just melt my heart,” Mayfield said. “And when I see children mistreating others due to disability it hurts me.”

Mayfield has also struggled to be accepted, though her challenges differ from those the disabled community face.

“There are closed-minded people who judge me based on the color of my skin instead of my character,” Mayfield said. “Racial bias and discrimination against people of color is extremely detrimental to our mental health and to our self-worth.”

Mayfield said one of her favorite mantras is, “You’re missing out on valuable relationships when you don’t open your heart and mind to people who are different from you.”

“I was raised to love everyone. Full stop, no exceptions,” Mayfield said. “I instilled those same beliefs in my daughter, and when I have grandchildren, I’m sure my daughter will raise them in the same manner she was raised.”

Mayfield, who lives in Greensboro, said she left Catawba County because she experienced bias in work settings.

She added that she hopes the social climate changes for the better.

“Our country is so divided, I pray we can all come together and become a united nation again.”