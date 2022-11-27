Newton ministry to expand food pantry into Hickory; GHCCM turns focus to medical clients

Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry will allow people from Hickory to request food from the group's food pantry starting Monday.

The ministry, which has traditionally offered its services to people outside of Hickory, decided to expand those services following the announcement that Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry will close its food pantry to the public and reserve it solely for the ministry’s medical clients.

In a release last week, the Greater Hickory ministry announced the food pantry will now be used to provide healthy food and nutrition education for the ministry’s medical clients.

Leaders within the ministry said they are making the change to better serve clients and avoid duplicating services.

"Although Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry is transitioning our nutrition center to a healthy food options center during these holidays, our goals and mission remain the same," Greater Hickory Executive Director Lily Moody said. "We will continue to provide hope, help and healing for all."

Greater Hickory’s food pantry will close to the public starting Monday, the same day Eastern Catawba will open its pantries to people in Hickory.

Eastern Catawba Executive Director Kristal Manning said the ministry made the decision to expand their service area after hearing about Greater Hickory’s announcement.

She said the ministry was already looking to add capacity for its existing client base prior to taking on Hickory. Manning said the ministry is set to get a new freezer and cooler in January, which will triple the amount of storage space for food.

She also noted partnerships the ministry has developed with Tyson Foods, Merchants Distributors Inc. and Second Harvest Food Bank.

“I feel like God has aligned everything to where we’re going to be able to take on this extra,” Manning said.

While nothing has been finalized, Manning said the ministry is looking into ways to have a presence in Hickory. She specifically mentioned the possibility of mobile food pantries.

The closest bus stop to the ministry is the one by the Newton Fire Department headquarters, which is about a mile away.

“We’re going to work on that, trying to get something a little closer,” Manning said.

She also said the Salvation Army location off Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard in Hickory has a small pantry that can be option for those who have trouble making it to Newton.

In a release announcing the expansion of food services, Manning said the demand for the ministry’s food has increased as a result of higher food costs. The ministry has served more than 3,200 people this year, according to the release.

As the ministry prepares to expand its coverage area, Manning said the best ways for the community to help are by volunteering, donating money and holding food drives to support the ministry.