Newton man dies in I-40 motorcycle crash
  • Updated
I-40 Motorcycle Crash Sept. 30

N.C. Highway Patrol and the Conover Fire Department responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 40 on Thursday evening. Raymond Salisbury Jr. of Newton died after his motorcycle crashed into part of the bridge. 

 COURTESTY OF DAVE FAHERTY/WSOCTV

A Newton man was killed when he went off the road on a motorcycle on Interstate 40 on Thursday evening, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Raymond Francis Salisbury Jr., 64, was riding a motorcycle east on the interstate when he veered off the road in the direction of the median, crashing with a bridge pier near Exit 130.

Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said Salisbury was thrown from the motorcycle and died of his injuries at the scene.

 

