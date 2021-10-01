Newton man dies in I-40 motorcycle crash

A Newton man was killed when he went off the road on a motorcycle on Interstate 40 on Thursday evening, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Raymond Francis Salisbury Jr., 64, was riding a motorcycle east on the interstate when he veered off the road in the direction of the median, crashing with a bridge pier near Exit 130.
Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said Salisbury was thrown from the motorcycle and died of his injuries at the scene.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kevin Griffin
Hickory Daily Record city reporter Email: kgriffin@hickoryrecord.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today