Newton man claims $141k lottery prize
A Newton man claimed a top lottery prize on Tuesday.

Steve Presnell purchased the $200,000 winning Power Shot ticket at the Banoak Food Center in Vale, according to a release from the N.C. Education Lottery.

Presnell’s winnings came out to $141,501 after taxes.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

