Newton man claims $141k lottery prize

A Newton man claimed a top lottery prize on Tuesday.
Steve Presnell purchased the $200,000 winning Power Shot ticket at the Banoak Food Center in Vale, according to a release from the N.C. Education Lottery.
Presnell’s winnings came out to $141,501 after taxes.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Kevin Griffin
Hickory Daily Record city reporter Email: kgriffin@hickoryrecord.com
