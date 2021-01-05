Newton man charged; police say he threatened to shoot Zaxby’s employee

A Newton man was charged after police say he used a racial slur and threatened to shoot a juvenile employee of the Zaxby’s restaurant at 1330 Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard SE on Sunday.

Jimmy Mott, 53, of Newton called Zaxby’s management to complain after leaving the drive-thru of the restaurant, according to a press release from the Hickory Police Department. He used a racial slur and threatened to shoot an employee he interacted with while attempting to order food.