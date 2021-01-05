 Skip to main content
Newton man charged; police say he threatened to shoot Zaxby's employee
Newton man charged; police say he threatened to shoot Zaxby's employee

Mott

A Newton man was charged after police say he used a racial slur and threatened to shoot a juvenile employee of the Zaxby’s restaurant at 1330 Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard SE on Sunday.

Jimmy Mott, 53, of Newton called Zaxby’s management to complain after leaving the drive-thru of the restaurant, according to a press release from the Hickory Police Department. He used a racial slur and threatened to shoot an employee he interacted with while attempting to order food.

Mott turned himself in to Hickory Police and was charged with ethnic intimidation. He received a $1,500 unsecured bond.

