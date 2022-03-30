Newton Kiwanis donates dictionaries to schools

NEWTON — Students attending the third grade at Newton-Conover Public Schools will receive the gift of a new Webster’s dictionary, thanks to the Newton Kiwanis Club.
The Dictionary Project was started in 1955 in South Carolina. Currently, the Kiwanis Clubs of North and South Carolina raise funds to place dictionaries in the hands of all children. In some cases these dictionaries are the only books owned by the students. Kiwanians believe it is important to make all learning resources available to all children during their formative years, and that the dictionaries provide an opportunity for the children to expand their vocabularies.
The Newton Kiwanis Club meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at the Newton Train Depot. If you would like to attend, call 828-381-7006 or 828-466-2160.