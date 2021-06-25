Newton hires new Main Street director

NEWTON — The City of Newton announces Mary Yount as the city’s new Main Street director.
Yount’s role will include coordination of Newton’s downtown revitalization programs and support of the Downtown Newton Development Association (DNDA), which is an accredited Main Street America Program.
The DNDA is guided by the Main Street Approach, a four-point framework for downtown transformation that is adapted to the Newton community’s needs and includes comprehensive work in the areas of economic vitality, design, promotion, and organization. The DNDA’s mission is to cultivate entrepreneurship and mixed-use development embracing cultural, visual, and performing arts along with preserving the history of downtown Newton, thus creating a safe and active family lifestyle.
Downtown Newton is recognized as a leading program among the national network of more than 1,200 Main Street America communities that share both a commitment to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. The DNDA is a 501(c)(3) organization supported by the City of Newton and overseen by a volunteer board of directors.
Yount has served as the downtown development director for the City of Oxford, North Carolina, since November 2017. Her previous experience includes positions as vice president of operations and director of member relations of the Wake Forest Area Chamber of Commerce and executive director of the Knightdale Chamber of Commerce. She holds a bachelor of science degree in human ecology with a focus on business management, marketing, retail theory, and human behavior from The University of Tennessee.
Yount looks forward to bringing her passion for community development to downtown Newton and continuing to foster the culture of progress and inclusiveness that are generating increasing interest and investment in Newton’s central business district.
“I’m very excited to be joining Team Newton, a city rich with history and culture that is taking action to create a bright future for all its citizens,” Yount said. “I was impressed during my interview of the panel’s ability to articulate the vision for downtown Newton and its strategic future. Newton is poised to go from successful to significant. I look forward to bringing my skill-set and experience adding to such a forward-thinking community.”
Newton City Manager Todd Clark said he looked forward to Yount joining Newton’s staff as Main Street director.
“Newton is fortunate to welcome someone as knowledgeable about downtown development as Mary,” Clark said. “I expect her to be a catalyst in our community as she rallies support for the strategic progress we’re making in our downtown and throughout the city. I look forward to working with her to continue building Newton’s bright future.”
Yount will begin work with the City of Newton on July 19. The community is invited to a public reception to welcome her to Newton from 4 to 6 p.m. July 28 at Newton City Hall, 401 North Main Ave.