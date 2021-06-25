Newton hires new Main Street director

Yount looks forward to bringing her passion for community development to downtown Newton and continuing to foster the culture of progress and inclusiveness that are generating increasing interest and investment in Newton’s central business district.

“I’m very excited to be joining Team Newton, a city rich with history and culture that is taking action to create a bright future for all its citizens,” Yount said. “I was impressed during my interview of the panel’s ability to articulate the vision for downtown Newton and its strategic future. Newton is poised to go from successful to significant. I look forward to bringing my skill-set and experience adding to such a forward-thinking community.”

Newton City Manager Todd Clark said he looked forward to Yount joining Newton’s staff as Main Street director.

“Newton is fortunate to welcome someone as knowledgeable about downtown development as Mary,” Clark said. “I expect her to be a catalyst in our community as she rallies support for the strategic progress we’re making in our downtown and throughout the city. I look forward to working with her to continue building Newton’s bright future.”

Yount will begin work with the City of Newton on July 19. The community is invited to a public reception to welcome her to Newton from 4 to 6 p.m. July 28 at Newton City Hall, 401 North Main Ave.