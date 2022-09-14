Newton Health Fair to include free screenings

NEWTON — The Newton Health Fair is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at Central Recreation Center, 301 South Ervin Ave. The community wellness event will bring together partners from across Newton and Catawba County at a single, convenient location where residents and visitors can work with professionals to assess their current health levels and find effective ways to make improvements.

Attendees will have access to:

• Vision screenings for children 6 months to 12 years old provided by Newton Lions Club.

• Dental services provided by Kintegra Health.

• Blood pressure checks provided by Catawba Valley Medical Center Heath First Center.

• Diabetes screenings provided by Restoration Home Care Services.

• Community blood drive provided by OneBlood.

• Natural skin care education provided by Seven Seed Soap Co.

• A guide to healthy eating from the Snowhill Community Garden.

• Information for single mothers from Mom’s On’a Mission.

• Backpack Program information provided by The Corner Table.

• Education on beneficial use of essential oils.

• Instruction in Xtreme Hip Hop Step.

• Ident-a-Kid identification service provided by Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

• Child safety seat inspections provided by Newton Fire Department.

• Bike helmets provided by Newton Police Department.

Attendees younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The city of Newton thanks Catawba County Public Health and the community groups, nonprofit organizations, and businesses above for making the Newton Health Fair possible free of charge.

Opportunities to support the health fair remain available. For more information or to get involved, call council member Beverly Danner at 828-312-7720 or council member Ed Sain at 828-381-7006.