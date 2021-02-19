Newton Girl Scout earns her Gold Award

NEWTON — Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont announced that Madeline Wright, Newton, has earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting.

Wright, daughter of Miles and Kelly Wright and a member of Girl Scout Troop 20107, worked in partnership with the memory care units at Abernathy Laurels and The Wexford House to introduce doll therapy to their residents. She bought stuffed animals and baby dolls and threw a special party for the patients to hand out the toys and educate on the benefits of doll therapy.

The Gold Award honors girls in grades nine through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable Take Action projects. Each girl must dedicate a minimum of 80 hours to planning and carrying out her project, which must benefit the community and have long-lasting impact.