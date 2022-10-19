Newton Fire Department earns upgraded rating

NEWTON — The Newton Fire Department was recognized recently by the Department of Insurance/Office of State Fire Marshal for excellent and improved structure fire suppression capabilities.

Following a periodic survey and inspection conducted by Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) representatives, the Newton Fire District’s Public Protection Classification (PPC) was upgraded to Class 2.

The PPC program evaluates and grades communities across North Carolina based on factors such as equipment, staffing, training, geographic distribution, operational considerations, community risk reduction, emergency communications, and water supply.

PPC grades range from Class 1 to Class 10. A grade of Class 1 designates a community with an exemplary fire suppression program, and a grade of Class 10 indicates an area’s fire suppression program fails to meet minimum fire suppression criteria. Newton’s prior grade, Class 3, was based on a 2016 review.

A community’s investment in fire mitigation is a proven and reliable predictor of future fire losses. Statistical data on insurance losses bears out the relationship between excellent fire protection — as measured by the PPC program — and low fire losses. Insurance companies use PPC information for marketing, underwriting, and to help establish fair premiums for homeowners and commercial fire insurance. In general, the price of fire insurance in a community with a good PPC grade is substantially lower than in a community with a poor PPC grade.

Insurance rates on dwellings — including those insured under homeowners’ policies — are established by the North Carolina Rate Bureau. The Rate Bureau has been advised of Newton’s improved PPC grade, and any insurance rate changes will be effective Dec. 1, 2022.

“Newton is fortunate to have a team of professional firefighters dedicated to responding to emergencies at a moment’s notice day or night,” Newton Fire Chief Kevin Yoder said. “This classification upgrade indicates the Newton Fire Department is fulfilling its mission to protect the public’s health, safety, and welfare while using available resources effectively.”

“I'd like to congratulate Chief Yoder for the department's performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” said N.C. Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey. “The citizens in Newton should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”

State law requires OSFM representatives to inspect fire departments serving districts of 100,000 people or fewer, which includes departments in all but 12 of the state's fire districts. Inspections are conducted whenever it appears a PPC grade change may be possible. Due to ongoing efforts of Newton’s firefighters, another inspection is expected within the next two years in hopes of achieving the superlative PPC grade of Class 1.