Newton Elks to host memorial golf tournament

NEWTON — The Newton Elks Lodge 2042 will host the seventh annual Honoring Our Fallen Brothers Memorial Golf Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Lakewood Golf Club in Statesville.

The charity tournament honors the fallen brothers of the Newton Elks Lodge 2042. The tournament format is captain’s choice with four players per team. A shotgun start is set for 1 p.m., with registration and lunch beginning at noon.

Cost to play in the tournament is $80 per player or $320 per four-person team. Entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, golfers gifts, one mulligan, one skirt shot, and reception dinner at the lodge. Additional mulligans will be sold the day of the event for $10 each. First-place and second-place teams will win prizes as well a special gift for the highest team score. Also, prizes for closest to the pin and longest drive will be awarded.

An awards ceremony, raffle drawings, and sponsor recognition reception will be held at the Newton Elks Lodge 2042 immediately after the tournament. Also, a special ceremony honoring fallen brothers will be held at the reception.

Donations will be made to local charities in memory of fallen brothers.

Team registration forms and corporate/individual sponsorship opportunities are available at the Newton Elks Lodge 2042, West J Street, in Newton. For information, call Newton Elks Lodge (828-464-1360) or Paul Hunsucker (828-381-0972).