Newton Elks Lodge to host oyster roast

NEWTON — Newton Elks Lodge 2042 will host their annual oyster roast on Saturday, Jan. 21, at their Newton West J Street location.

The oyster roast will begin at 1 p.m. and continue until 5 p.m. and will be held rain or shine. The menu will consist of steamed oysters, chicken wings, smoked sausage, fried fish, French fries, and all the fixings.

Along with the variety of food items, a 50/50 drawing will be held. Drink specials will also be available.

Tickets for the oyster roast are $50 per person. All tickets for the oyster roast are pre-sale only and are available at the Newton Elks Lodge 2042. No tickets will be sold the day of the event.

Only a limited number of tickets will be sold for the oyster roast. For more information, email oyster.roast2042@yahoo.com.