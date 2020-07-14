Newton Elks Lodge to host golf tournament

NEWTON - Newton Elks Lodge 2042 will host their 17th annual Summer Charity Golf Tournament on Friday, July 31, at Glen Oaks Golf Club in Maiden.
The tournament format is captain’s choice with four players per team. A shotgun start is set for noon with registration and lunch beginning at 11 a.m.
Cost to play in the tournament is $80 per player or $320 per four-person team. Entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, gifts, one mulligan, one skirt shot. Additional mulligans and skirt shots will be sold the day of the event for $10 each. A combination of one mulligan, one skirt shot, and one throw can be purchased for $20. Low round will win first-place team prize as well a special gift for the highest team score. Also, closest to the pin on holes 8 and 14 and longest drive on 3 will be awarded prizes
An awards ceremony, raffle drawings, and sponsor recognition reception will be held at the Newton Elks Lodge 2042 immediately after the tournament.
A portion of the proceeds from this charity tournament will go towards local Elks charities and public service.
Team registration forms and corporate/individual sponsorship opportunities are available at the Newton Elks Lodge 2042, West J Street, in Newton. For information, please call Newton Elks Lodge 828-464-1360 or Paul Hunsucker 828-381-0972.
