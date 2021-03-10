Newton Elks Lodge to host golf tournament

NEWTON — Newton Elks Lodge 2042 will host its 18th annual Spring Charity Golf Tournament on Friday, April 23, at River Oaks Golf Club in Statesville.

Registration and lunch will begin at noon, with a shotgun start set for 1 p.m.

The format for the tournament is captain’s choice with four players per team. Cost for the event is $80 per player or $320 per four-person team. Entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, golfers gifts, discount beer on course, one mulligan, and one skirt shot (tee off from ladies tee). Additional mulligans and skirt shots may be purchased for $10 each.

Prizes will be awarded for the top teams as well as other special team honors. There will also be prizes for closest to the pin and longest drive on designated holes. Prizes, sponsor recognitions, raffle, and cash bar reception will be held at the Newton Elks Lodge immediately after the tournament.

Pre-registration and payment deadline is Monday, April 19.

Proceeds from the tournament will be used to support the local community through the efforts of Newton Elks Lodge charitable work.

Team registration forms are available at the Newton Elks Lodge 2042, West J St., Newton. Corporate and individual sponsorship opportunities are available for the Spring Charity Golf Tournament. For information, contact Newton Elks Lodge at 828-464-1360, Hunter Davis at 828-455-5000, or Paul Hunsucker at 828-381-0972.