Newton Elks Lodge to host BBQ chicken dinner

NEWTON — Newton Elks Lodge 2042 will host a BBQ chicken dinner at its lodge on Saturday, Nov. 14. The dinner will consist of one-half a chicken, macaroni salad, baked beans and roll. The cost will be $10 per plate.

The dinner will begin at 1 p.m. and serve until 3 p.m. or while supplies last. Dinners will be served in to-go boxes for take-out and drive-thru pickup. To-go soft drinks will also be available for purchase.

Newton Elks Lodge 2042 is located at 625 West J St. in Newton. To reserve dinners, advance tickets are available for $10 at the lodge after 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Saturday after 1 p.m. Tickets are also available the day of the fundraiser. For questions, call Newton Elks Lodge at 828-464-1360 after 4 pm.

Proceeds from the dinner will go to support local charities.