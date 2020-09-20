Newton Elks Lodge plans golf tournament

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEWTON — Newton Elks Lodge 2042 will host the seventh annual Honoring Our Fallen Brothers Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, Oct. 23, at River Oaks Golf Club in Statesville.

The charity tournament honors the fallen brothers of the Newton Elks Lodge 2042. The tournament format is captain’s choice with four players per team. A shotgun start is set for 1 p.m., with registration and lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Cost to play in the tournament is $80 per player or $320 per four-person team. Entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, golfer's gifts, one mulligan, and one skirt shot. Additional mulligans and skirt shots will be sold the day of the event for $10 each. First-place and second-place teams will win prizes, and a special gift will go to the highest team score. Also, prizes for closest to the pin (4) and longest drive will be awarded.

An awards ceremony, raffle drawings, and sponsor recognition reception will be held at the Newton Elks Lodge 2042 immediately after the tournament. Also, a special ceremony honoring fallen brothers will be held.

Donations will be made to local charities in memory of fallen brothers.

Team registration forms and corporate/individual sponsorship opportunities are available at the Newton Elks Lodge 2042, West J Street, in Newton. For information, call Newton Elks Lodge at 828-464-1360, Paul Hunsucker at 828-381-0972, or Dennis Punch at 828-994-1631 .