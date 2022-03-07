Newton distillery serving cocktails on site

“It felt like we were at a standstill,” Rector said.

The sisters decided to make hand sanitizer to keep moving. In the summer of 2020, they were able to promote the distillery through the hand sanitizer and spread the word that the cocktail lounge would eventually open.

“I felt like it was one of the best things to happen,” Foss said. “That’s how a lot of people found out about the cocktail lounge.”

It was another year before work on the cocktail lounge began in earnest. After months of hemming and hawing over what to do and changing plans with each change in COVID-19 restrictions, Foss and Rector decided it was time to move forward with their plans.

“It got to the point where people are either staying in or going out, so we decided we can’t keep putting our business on the back burner based on what other people are doing,” Rector said.

In late summer 2021 the sisters got the bar and countertop made. The duo added the finishing touches and shopped for furniture to fill the space. The lounge balances the stark industrial feel of the distillery equipment with a deep teal bar and jewel-toned upholstered furniture.