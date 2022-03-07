Newton distillery serving cocktails on site

When they were young, sisters Baillie Rector and Andie Foss used to set up a lemonade stand on the side of the road in Catawba County every summer.
Now in their mid-20s, the sisters are still making drinks together. This time, they’re behind a bar squeezing fresh lemons and limes into cocktails made with their own craft bourbon and whiskey.
The sisters own Warehouse Distillery in the Newton-Conover area. They’ve been distilling spirits since 2015. At the end of 2021, they opened a cocktail lounge in their distilling facility off Northwest Boulevard in Newton.
The distillery is the first in Catawba County to take advantage of a North Carolina law passed in 2019 allowing distilleries to sell mixed drinks and other alcohol on site.
The cocktail lounge has been in the works for Rector and Foss since the moment the legislation passed.
“Within a month we started making plans,” Rector said. “We knew we would want to serve cocktails, do something different for the area.”
The pair added on to the existing warehouse to make a space for the cocktail lounge. The windows were barely in place and there was no finishing on the walls when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, halting work. The pandemic also stopped much of their income from bottle sales.
“It felt like we were at a standstill,” Rector said.
The sisters decided to make hand sanitizer to keep moving. In the summer of 2020, they were able to promote the distillery through the hand sanitizer and spread the word that the cocktail lounge would eventually open.
“I felt like it was one of the best things to happen,” Foss said. “That’s how a lot of people found out about the cocktail lounge.”
It was another year before work on the cocktail lounge began in earnest. After months of hemming and hawing over what to do and changing plans with each change in COVID-19 restrictions, Foss and Rector decided it was time to move forward with their plans.
“It got to the point where people are either staying in or going out, so we decided we can’t keep putting our business on the back burner based on what other people are doing,” Rector said.
In late summer 2021 the sisters got the bar and countertop made. The duo added the finishing touches and shopped for furniture to fill the space. The lounge balances the stark industrial feel of the distillery equipment with a deep teal bar and jewel-toned upholstered furniture.
The bar opened in late 2021. Rector worried it would struggle to bring in customers. Instead, the bar has been busy, with only Rector and Ross pouring drinks.
“It feels like our child, and it’s hard to put your kid in someone else’s hands,” Foss said.
Rector hopes the cocktail lounge fills a space for nice cocktails, something she thinks is missing in the area.
Working the bar has given Foss and Rector the chance to get to know even more people in the community they grew up in, Rector said.
“We’ve seen such a good reception from the community,” Rector said. “We never in a million years thought people would receive us so well. A lot of people ask, ‘Why Newton?’ Because for us Newton is home.”