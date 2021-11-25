Newton Depot Railroad Museum hosts toy drive

NEWTON — The Newton Depot Railroad Museum will host a U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots toy drive this weekend and the first two weekends in December.
The address is 1123 N Main Ave., Newton.
The museum will be open on Fridays from noon to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1-4 p.m.
The donation is a new unwrapped toy for the local Toys for Tots program.
The museum will have five operating train layouts in its model railroad center, as well as a collection of full-size engines and cars.
Visit www.newtondepot.com.
