Newton Depot Railroad Museum hosts toy drive
Newton Depot Railroad Museum hosts toy drive

NEWTON — The Newton Depot Railroad Museum will host a U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots toy drive this weekend and the first two weekends in December.

The address is 1123 N Main Ave., Newton.

The museum will be open on Fridays from noon to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1-4 p.m.

The donation is a new unwrapped toy for the local Toys for Tots program.

The museum will have five operating train layouts in its model railroad center, as well as a collection of full-size engines and cars.

Visit www.newtondepot.com

