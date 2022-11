NEWTON — The Newton Depot Railroad Museum is hosting a Marine Corps Toys for Tots toy drive. The address is 1123 N Main Ave. Newton.

The dates are the first three weekends in December.

The museum will be open on Fridays, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sundays, 1-4 p.m.

The donation is a new, unwrapped toy for the local Toys for Tots program.

The Depot has six operating model railroads, some with Christmas trees, along with full size trains and equipment for your enjoyment.