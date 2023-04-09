I’m always up for a trip to the Newton Depot with its ever-present ability to take a person on a little journey into the past: the ticket window, the station manager’s desk, the paneled walls, and the pew-like benches people sat on while waiting for their trains to arrive.

The one thing I always have trouble remembering is how to properly refer to the 1924 depot. It’s actually one segment of a three-part campus known as the Southeastern Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum.

Besides the depot, which houses a history museum featuring narrow gauge and local historic railroad artifacts, there’s the seriously impressive Model Railroad Center in the building next to the depot and the Alexander Railroad Pavilion that houses full-scale locomotives and train cars in various stages of restoration. Among the pieces is the museum’s extremely rare 1902 narrow gauge baggage car No. 1 from the West Virginia Midland Railroad.

I especially love the two wooden cabooses: Southern Railway caboose No. 2715 and Clinchfield caboose No. 1023.

The Newton Depot Authority and the Alexander Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society — western North Carolina’s oldest railroad preservation organization — jointly operate the campus-wide museum. Vince Ferretti, a longtime museum volunteer, is the president of the Newton Depot Authority’s board of directors. He and I met at the depot recently to talk what’s been going on at the museum since the last time I visited.

Vince began by saying, “We’re the only Narrow Gauge museum in the Southeast.” He then added, “We’re transitioning into being a living museum where visitors can see work being done on model layouts or restorations of actual railcars.”

In the spotlight at present is a 1948 diner car that was originally part of the California Zephyr, a train that traveled between Chicago and San Francisco. It’s not a Narrow Gauge car, but it’s still a great addition to the museum. Vince explained that it was operational until 2018 when Amtrak started retiring its diner car fleet and moved to in-seat dining — like what travelers experience on airplanes.

Amtrak put its diner cars up for auction, and in 2020 the Newton Depot Authority bought one online. The car wasn’t expensive, but having it moved from Indiana to Newton was pricey. The freight railroad company CSX pulled it to Charlotte where transportation provider Norfolk Southern took over and hauled it to Newton. Nearly every other piece has been moved onto the pavilion space by way of crane, Vince explained. “This one came by rail.”

Plans include, but are not limited to, building a deck on one end of the diner car, cleaning it, repairing the lighting, and getting services hooked up: water, electricity, and HVAC. Once it’s ready in a year or two, the car will become an event venue. Folks will be able to rent it for gatherings, bringing in caterers and enjoying the car inside and out on the deck. Vince pointed out that the museum has a large set of vintage diner car dishes that will be available for use on the refurbished car.

As stated, the Newton Depot Authority partners with the Alexander Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society, but the members of the latter are the ones that provide the restoration work — the actual labor — along with outside contractors if needed.

In other Newton depot news, the model railroad building has been expanded. “We have added two new model railroad layouts and are working on a history of model trains exhibit.” So, currently, the Model Railroad Center houses 10 working model train layouts in N-, HO-, and O-scale, including a relocated HO layout from Brookford Train Town.

This last one was built by Wade Warren, who died in 1995, and includes hundreds of little buildings and just as many tiny people — all carefully constructed and mostly hand painted. Of significance is that Wade was in a wheelchair due to having lost both legs to diabetes. He worked seated at a bench, preparing scenes that he mounted onto bases, which were then moved to their locations on the layout. Wade worked on Train Town almost daily for 10 years. It was displayed in the Brookford Community Center until it was moved to Newton in 2021.

All the model trains in the Model Railroad Center are incredible works of art, time, and dedication that appeal to any age or level of model train knowledge.

During our discussion, Vince talked about founding member, historian, and visionary Matt Bumgarner of Hickory, who died in January and whose funeral was held at the depot. “We’re working to complete projects to realize his vision,” said Vince, returning to the idea of a living museum and introducing a plan for an on-site shop where the restoration of full-size train cars would take place. “We’d like for people to be able to watch actual historic rail cars be restored,” Vince explained, “instead of just seeing the result.”

The challenge for erecting such a shop is funding. The Newton Depot Authority needs to raise up to a million dollars for a workspace into which a big train car can be rolled, meaning the shop would need tracks running through it. Additionally, equipment, such as for woodworking and welding, needs to be purchased as well as replacement parts or the means to fabricate them.

Funding comes from a few places, including “our annual Hickory train show,” said Vince. The 21st Annual North Carolina Railroad Expo took place March 31 and April 1 at the Hickory Metro Convention Center. “It’s a very educational event that shares the hobby of train enthusiasm and makes a little money.” Furthermore, the Newton train museum has a gift shop and rents out the depot’s large meeting room and the museum’s outdoor space. “We are now a small wedding venue,” said Vince. “We’ve had two weddings: one inside and one outside.”

The public can help by becoming members of the museum. Annual fees range from the $15 Youth Brakeman to the $1,000 Railroad Baron.

To realize its biggest goals, however, the Newton Depot Authority, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, needs the help of big donors and grants.

Concluding, Vince said, “We want visitors to the museum to always see something new each time they come.”