Newton courthouse wouldn't be in alcohol social district

If Newton moves forward with a social district where alcohol consumption is allowed downtown, one of the city’s main attractions — the historic county courthouse — will be off limits. The city of Newton is considering creating a social district in its downtown, where people could drink alcohol in public areas. The alcohol would have to be bought at bars or restaurants in the district and consumed from approved containers. Businesses within the district can choose to prohibit alcohol on their property, City Attorney John Cilley said at the Newton City Council’s Nov. 9 meeting. Catawba County, which owns the historic courthouse on the central square of Newton’s downtown, has no plans to allow alcohol on the property, City Manager Todd Clark said at the council meeting. “There was concern, there is a clear concern from Catawba County,” Clark said. “They have stated that they do not want to be part of the social district.” The county cited liability issues that could arise, Clark said. The county does not allow alcohol to be consumed on county property, an unwritten policy followed for years, Amy McCauley, Catawba County communications and marketing director, said. County leaders did discuss the possibility but decided to stay consistent with the policy, County Commissioner Sherry Butler said. “It is a museum after all,” Butler said. “We like to keep it family-friendly.” The History Museum of Catawba County leases the courthouse building from the county. Randy Isenhower, Catawba County Board of Commissioners chairman, said he is personally in favor of the social district and thinks it is a good idea for Newton. He felt it could still accomplish its goal of bringing social growth in downtown Newton without the courthouse grounds being included. He believes the the social district would largely be used to carry drinks in the walks between establishments, which could be done without crossing the courthouse property, he said. The county may allow exceptions for special events in downtown Newton, Isenhower said. “We didn’t want a blanket allowance on the social district terms,” he said. The city has been considering the social district because local business owners asked for it after a state law passed allowing social districts, according to the city council agenda from Nov. 9. The city did a survey on a possible district that found about 70% of the 150 people who responded were in favor of a social district. Of the people associated with downtown Newton businesses, 64% said they would want to opt out of allowing alcohol on the premises of their business. The boundaries of the proposed district would run along North College Avenue from West Third Street to East B Street; along East B Street from to South Bost Avenue; along South Bost Avenue to West First Street; along West First Street to North Main Avenue; and along North Main Avenue to West Third Street. Any businesses with ABC permits in or along the boundaries would be allowed to sell alcohol to be consumed in public areas of the district, Cilley said. People cannot carry drinks from one establishment into another. Drinks cannot be taken outside the district. The social district can be lifted temporarily for certain events if requested, Clark said. No time limits for the district have been proposed. The city staff will propose times before the final vote, Clark said. The city council discussed the social district at the Nov. 9 meeting and plans to discuss it again at the workshop Nov. 23, Clark said. A public hearing on the social district is planned for Dec. 7. Some Newton council members were eager to get the social district public hearing done, including Mayor Eddie Haupt. “It’s been long enough,” he said at the meeting. “We need to make a decision and be done with it.” If approved, the city will need signs for the edges of the district and a plan needs to be submitted to the Catawba County ABC board before the district can start. The district might mean some extra costs for the city, especially for maintenance, Clark said.