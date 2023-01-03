Newton couple's home repairs made possible by Catawba Valley Habitat for Humanity

With the help of more than $6,000 in donations, work to repair the home of Newton residents James and Shirley Coulter began in late December and will span into early 2023, according to Catawba Valley Habitat for Humanity director Mitzi Gellman.

The money was raised at former Habitat Repair manager Richard Greathouse’s retirement party, said Gellman. A press release added that, “foundation grants and other donations will make up the difference in cost.”

Greathouse served as manager of Habitat Repair from 2015 to 2022, he said. He has also put in more than 30 years of service with Catawba Valley Habitat for Humanity, the press release said.

Now, Greathouse is serving as a volunteer to help repair the Coulters’ home.

Volunteers and staff are demolishing an old, unsafe carport and repairing and reinforcing the existing porch, said Habitat Repairs manager Ben Haber. There has also been work on the home’s gutters, Haber said.

After exterior repairs are complete, the project will shift indoors to renovate a bathroom, Gellman and Haber said. The bathroom renovations will create an accessible entry and shower to accommodate Shirley Coulter’s walker and wheelchair.

The Coulters expressed deep gratitude, thanking Habitat Repairs multiple times during an interview.

In the application for assistance, Shirley wrote: “I believe … the help we get from Habitat will help us stay in our home longer.”

The Habitat Repairs program was created in 2015. Its goal is repairing older homes to improve health, safety and security for homeowners who are low-income, elderly or disabled, according to a press release.

Habitat Repairs selects applicants based on need rather than a first-come, first-served basis, Haber said. For example, issues such as roof leaks are prioritized, he said.

When a family applies, Haber said Habitat Repairs visits the home and performs a full home inspection to assess the issues listed on the application.

For the most part, Habitat Repairs works on exterior projects to weather-proof homes, maintain gutters and ensure doors are safe and accessible, Haber said, summarizing with, “We mostly do stuff that will keep folks safe, dry and warm.”