Newton considering allowing public alcohol consumption in social district

The city of Newton is considering authorizing a social district where people would be allowed to drink alcohol outside on public property.
The idea to implement a social district arose from local business owners after state legislation was signed into law in September that makes implementing the social district easier, said Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick.
The city is still taking in information before the Newton City Council would vote on a social district, Frick said. The city is currently taking public input on the potential district through a survey at newtonnc.gov.
“Public opinion is an important factor in most city decisions and will certainly inform deliberations as council members consider whether to designate a social district in downtown Newton,” Frick said. “We are always gratified to serve a community of residents and merchants who are willing to freely share their ideas about Newton’s future.”
Newton City Council member Anne Wepner said the district is a complicated issue and requires careful consideration.
“It has to be well thought out. It should be well thought out,” she said.
Wepner said she is looking forward to hearing from the public through the survey.
Novel Taproom owner Jeff Allen has been involved in the city’s consideration of the district, he said. He was skeptical at first. Allen worried it would allow people to bring outside beer into the downtown area, which wouldn’t be good for his business, he said.
Allen spoke with local officials, read the law and ultimately decided the social district could be a good thing.
“I said, ‘Listen, this is a good thing if we do it right,’” Allen said. “I spent a lot of time researching it and talking.”
The district would only allow alcohol sold by permitted bars or restaurants, and consumption would only be allowed in a specific area. The district could be allowed all the time, or the city council might decide to only allow alcohol during certain days or times, Frick said.
Many of the city’s downtown bars or restaurants that sell alcohol are centered around the downtown square, Allen said. He imagines the district will encompass streets two to three blocks off the downtown square.
Even if the district is in place all the time, Allen believes it will mostly be used for events like concerts or festivals.
“It’s definitely a step forward and pro-growth, and it just makes these events a bit more festive,” Allen said. “In any large urban area, you can go to little festivals and you’re able to do that (drink alcohol), so why not do it here and control it.”