Newton considering allowing public alcohol consumption in social district

Novel Taproom owner Jeff Allen has been involved in the city’s consideration of the district, he said. He was skeptical at first. Allen worried it would allow people to bring outside beer into the downtown area, which wouldn’t be good for his business, he said.

Allen spoke with local officials, read the law and ultimately decided the social district could be a good thing.

“I said, ‘Listen, this is a good thing if we do it right,’” Allen said. “I spent a lot of time researching it and talking.”

The district would only allow alcohol sold by permitted bars or restaurants, and consumption would only be allowed in a specific area. The district could be allowed all the time, or the city council might decide to only allow alcohol during certain days or times, Frick said.

Many of the city’s downtown bars or restaurants that sell alcohol are centered around the downtown square, Allen said. He imagines the district will encompass streets two to three blocks off the downtown square.

Even if the district is in place all the time, Allen believes it will mostly be used for events like concerts or festivals.