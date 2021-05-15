Newton-Conover Rotary presents service awards

NEWTON — The Rotary Club of Newton-Conover recently held its annual Rotary Night Celebration at Catawba Country Club.
Each year the Charles Corriher Vocational Service Award is presented to a Rotarian or a member of the community that exemplifies the best of his or her profession. The winners have included men and women whose commitment to good citizenship through their work has honored the Rotary motto: Service Above Self. This award began in 1976.
Because of limitations presented by COVID-19, the club chose to honor a 2020 recipient and a 2021 recipient this year. The 2020 recipient of the Charles Corriher Vocational Service Award is Garrett Hinshaw and the 2021 recipient is Joy Cline.
Hinshaw, president of Catawba Valley Community College, has degrees from Appalachian State University and North Carolina State University. He is the third leader of CVCC, a 62-year-old entity.
The region’s economy through this leader’s efforts has been recognized on a local, state, and national level. He has provided leadership to the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce, Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, NC IDEA – Advancing Entrepreneurship in North Carolina, N.C. State Advisory Board for College Education, National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association, National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship, and more.
Hinshaw received the first Chamber of Commerce Leadership Award for outstanding leadership in the community. Under his leadership, CVCC has increased external resources through fundraising, grants, and additional state and local support. Hinshaw expanded the Manufacturing Solutions Center and led the transition of the Center to a research and development operation including business development. Under his leadership, CVCC opened the 28,000-square-foot CVCC Simulated Hospital (the largest simulated hospital training environment east of the Mississippi); has created the Corporate Development Center to serve business and industry in the region; and developed the 86,000-square-foot Workforce Solutions Complex on campus to serve the region.
Cline, executive director of The Bolick Foundation, began her career of service at the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce in 1980 and over nearly 25 years rose to the rank of senior vice president.
In 2005, Cline joined Abernethy Laurels, a retirement community in Newton, as fund development and public relations director. She joined the corporate team there, United Church Homes and Services (UCHS), in 2010 as chief marketing and public relations officer. Her work with UCHS was a passion and she always strived for new ways to expand and showcase the communities and bring joy to the residents. Cline is most proud of her work implementing the UCHS Grant-A-Dream program where extraordinary moments created lasting wishes for seniors.
In 2020, Cline moved to the Bolick Foundation where she upholds the mission of spreading the Christian gospel and serving those in need. She is passionate about her work and embracing and advancing the philanthropic vision of the Bolick family.
Cline serves on the board of directors for the Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center of Catawba County and on the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Council, in addition to serving as secretary for Newton-Conover Rotary Club. She is a graduate of Brevard College and Lenoir-Rhyne University. Cline and her husband Jeff are the parents of daughters Sally, Betsy, and Molly and grandchildren Anna, Thomas, Milly, and Charlotte.
Anyone interested in being involved in Rotary may contact Joy Cline at 464-0311 ext.276.