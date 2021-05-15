Newton-Conover Rotary presents service awards

Hinshaw received the first Chamber of Commerce Leadership Award for outstanding leadership in the community. Under his leadership, CVCC has increased external resources through fundraising, grants, and additional state and local support. Hinshaw expanded the Manufacturing Solutions Center and led the transition of the Center to a research and development operation including business development. Under his leadership, CVCC opened the 28,000-square-foot CVCC Simulated Hospital (the largest simulated hospital training environment east of the Mississippi); has created the Corporate Development Center to serve business and industry in the region; and developed the 86,000-square-foot Workforce Solutions Complex on campus to serve the region.

Cline, executive director of The Bolick Foundation, began her career of service at the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce in 1980 and over nearly 25 years rose to the rank of senior vice president.