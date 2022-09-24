 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Newton-Conover High School class of 1967 has reunion

  • 0
Reunion

Shown seated, from left, are Susan Clark Hunsucker, Linda Hewitt York, Rockie Saine, Cathy Cooper Osborne, Deborah Sherrill Cashion, Carla Huitt Hafer, Terry Saine Shepherd, Dexter Warren. Shown standing, from left, are Leonard Lawing, Andy Kanipe, Ken McDaniel, John Hunsucker, Susan Shepherd Skeen, Celia Gomedela Jolley, Ken Simmons, Rebecca Elliott Stiver, Dane Whitworth, Carol Lambert Warren, Michael Keenan, Dr. Donna Fletcher, Finley Cloninger, Susan Hewitt Harris, Jim Bentley, Jane Hunsucker Sinclair, Ron Sipe, Michael Shook.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JULIE PELTZER EYEPOPPHOTO

CONOVER — The Newton-Conover High School class of 1967 celebrated their 55-year reunion on Aug. 20 at The Heritage Barn in Conover.

A total of 26 classmates and 19 guests celebrated the evening with a meal catered by Crosswinds Café, and music from the 1960s provided by DJ George Ward.

A special display featuring candles and photos of the 35 deceased classmates had a prominent spot in the room.

John Hunsucker, class president, provided welcoming remarks and a prayer.

Dane Whitworth read an original poem entitled “Good Ol’ Days.” He also dedicated the evening to classmates Jerry and Terry Shepherd, who have been a driving force to keep classmates gathering and socializing whenever and wherever possible.

Becky Elliott Stiver provided special table decorations, plus a class-inspired frame for photos.

People are also reading…

Group and individual photos were taken by photographer Julie L. Peltzer of EYEPOPPHOTO in Conover.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Chicagohenge’ sunrise delights spectators

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert