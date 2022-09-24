Newton-Conover High School class of 1967 has reunion

CONOVER — The Newton-Conover High School class of 1967 celebrated their 55-year reunion on Aug. 20 at The Heritage Barn in Conover.

A total of 26 classmates and 19 guests celebrated the evening with a meal catered by Crosswinds Café, and music from the 1960s provided by DJ George Ward.

A special display featuring candles and photos of the 35 deceased classmates had a prominent spot in the room.

John Hunsucker, class president, provided welcoming remarks and a prayer.

Dane Whitworth read an original poem entitled “Good Ol’ Days.” He also dedicated the evening to classmates Jerry and Terry Shepherd, who have been a driving force to keep classmates gathering and socializing whenever and wherever possible.

Becky Elliott Stiver provided special table decorations, plus a class-inspired frame for photos.

Group and individual photos were taken by photographer Julie L. Peltzer of EYEPOPPHOTO in Conover.