Newton-Conover graduates look to future, reflect on past

Newton-Conover High School graduates were awash with emotion Friday night. Some were anxious, nervous, and stressed. Others were excited, looking forward to the future and ready to leave high school behind.

Liddya Monreal gathered with friends, all clad in bright red gowns, before the ceremony on the field of Gurley Stadium. Monreal had a full-time job working in furniture ready for her upon graduation. Her friend, Karale Potter was not so certain of her future -- she might be a teacher, artist or something else entirely.

Fellow student Emma Huffman is looking forward to earning a degree in chemistry and going into pharmaceuticals, she said.

For all of them, graduation marked a parting of ways.

“I’m sad I’ll be leaving all these memories and all my friends, but I’m excited,” Huffman said.

The majority of Newton-Conover High School graduates are headed to a community college after graduation.

About 60% of the school’s 157 graduating seniors are going to community college. About 25% of the school’s graduates are headed to a four-year college. A few students are going to the military and the remaining are headed to the workforce.

The ceremony started with a moment of silence honoring the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde on Tuesday.

Principal Chris Penley touched on difficulties the graduates faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the difficulties they faced during the pandemic will help the students face challenges later in life.

“I promise you as you look forward to the rest of your life you will face adversity,” he said.

Senior Class President Monet Wilson echoed Penley, rehashing the challenges the class faced together. Then, she succinctly summed up the feelings of the night:

“Class of 2022, we out,” she said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.