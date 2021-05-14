Newton commission seeks nominations for award

NEWTON — Do you or someone you know have a yard that deserves recognition? The Newton Appearance Commission invites you to nominate that special yard for the Yard of the Month honor.

The Newton Appearance Commission is now accepting nominations for Yard of the Month. The commission will choose one yard each month from May through July. Selection will be based on attractive, well-maintained landscaping and overall aesthetics.

A certificate will be presented to the homeowner selected for the honor each month. The winner of the award will also be presented with a Yard of the Month sign to display in their yard that month. The winners and their yard will be featured on the city of Newton’s website, social media pages, and in the citywide newsletter. In addition, a press release announcing the winner, including photos, will be submitted to area newspapers.

Nomination forms are available at www.newtonnc.gov/yard.pdf and in the lobby at Newton City Hall, 401 North Main Ave. For more information, email Karen Collins, Appearance Commission member, at appearancecommission@yahoo.com.

The Newton Appearance Commission makes a study of the visual problems and needs of the city and the area comprising the extra-territorial jurisdiction of the city. The commission makes plans and carries out any programs that will enhance and improve the visual quality and aesthetic characteristics of the city. Members are appointed by the City Council.