Newton commission presents Yard of the Month honor

NEWTON — The Newton Appearance Commission recently presented Jennifer and Barry Horton with the Yard of the Month honor for the month of August.

The Hortons’ residence on Kensington Circle sits on a hill above street elevation surrounded by flower beds and a sweeping grass lawn. They purchased the home in October 2020 after deciding to move south from Massachusetts for their retirement years, and they settled in Newton specifically thanks to its relaxed, small-town charm.

The Hortons began transforming their new back yard into their ideal outdoor living space almost as soon as they moved in. With the help of local craftsmen, they created a terraced space with custom stonework and installed matching he- and she-sheds with raised garden beds between them. Other additions include distinct seating areas for dining, bonfires, and relaxation, and mulched beds bursting with colorful flowers and greenery. Their plants are cultivated using organic, pesticide-free methods and thrive on water sustainably collected in rain barrels.

“I was happy to find so many local businesses that were more than willing to help us put this type of dream together,” Barry Horton said.