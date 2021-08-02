Newton commission names July Yard of the Month

NEWTON — The Newton Appearance Commission recently presented Connie Roland with the Yard of the Month honor for the month of July.

Roland’s residence on South Coulter Avenue features a neatly trimmed lawn ornamented with a variety of rock- and brick-lined planting beds filled with brightly colored annuals and leafy perennials. The eaves of her front porch are adorned with hanging baskets overflowing with annuals that add an additional burst of color.

A brick path leads around the side of Roland’s home to her back yard, which is dotted with mature trees and additional beds planted with hosta, liriope, and shade-loving perennials. A small pond filled with koi abuts the rear of the home, and its fountain fills the back yard with the peaceful sound of running water.

Roland said she enjoys choosing a variety of flowers to plant each year and finding ways to pull all the colors, textures, and sizes together in a pleasing way. Her son-in-law Nate Ray always offers her encouraging complements that drive her to want to keep making improvements.

“I just like different flowers, and I just like working in the yard,” Roland said. “I’ve been here almost 20 years and this yard is my therapy. If I’m ever looking for something to do, I love just coming outside and finding jobs to get started on.”