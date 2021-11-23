Newton city manager leaving for Beaufort

Newton’s city manager is leaving his role to be town manager in another North Carolina town.

Todd Clark has been Newton’s city manager since February 2007.

Clark's new position will be in Beaufort, according to a news release from the town of Beaufort, which is an inlet town on the coast with a permanent population of 4,600. It is the county seat of Carteret County.

His first day there will be Jan. 4. He was appointed at a Monday meeting of the Beaufort Board of Commissioners.

Before working in Newton, Clark was also town manager in Catawba for four years and also in Maiden for three years.

Clark is from Marion. He and his family live in Newton and will move to Beaufort next year, according to the news release.