The First United Methodist Church in Newton serves a free community breakfast on Sunday mornings before the traditional church service.

Breakfast starts at 8:19 a.m. The unusual time is a reference to Mark 8:19 in the Bible, said Senior Pastor Josh Sherfey. The verse refers to when Jesus fed 5,000 people with five loaves of bread.

Church member Tim Hayes prepares the food while volunteers make coffee, set tables and greet guests. “For me, (doing this) nourishes my soul,” Hayes said. “It’s a ministry for me to be able to give back, and I think for the church as a whole.”

Sherfey said he is proud of how church members have treated community members who come for the free breakfast.

“When you have folks who might be homeless … coming to your doors that you might not normally see, you can imagine that some folks might feel a little hesitant to engage,” Sherfey said. “But our members have been incredible about sitting down at the table with them, eating with them and getting to know them (and) their stories.”

The church’s early service is at 9 a.m., Hayes said, which opens the door for those at breakfast to attend service. Attendance is not required, however, to partake in the meal. “We don’t push folks. We give them enough time to eat, and if they want to stay, that’s great. If they want to leave, that’s great,” Hayes said. He added that some non-members have stayed for the service and said they felt welcome.

The free breakfast began in late 2022.

Program for seniors

The JOY (Just Older Youth) program is a time for senior citizens on the second Thursday of each month. It is open to members and non-members of the church, said program coordinator Beverly Underwood. The program began in 2016 and paused during the COVID-19 pandemic, Underwood said. “I wanted to start it because I felt there was a need for seniors to gather (and) be together,” Underwood said. “I always had a soft spot for the older generation.”

The program starts at 9:30 a.m. with coffee and refreshments and ends with lunch and door prizes, Underwood said. “We try to think of things that don’t cost money that (seniors) can do for the community,” Underwood said. “Something as simple as collecting grocery bags. They bring in their plastic grocery bags each month, and we take them to The Corner Table or Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry (ECCCM).”

The Corner Table is a nonprofit organization in Newton that provides meals to those in need. ECCCM is a nonprofit organization comprised of local churches geared toward helping those in need or in crisis.

Underwood said she leads with telling seniors they are kind, smart, important, appreciated and still needed. “I think those five points are important for them to know, and every once in a while, I’ll repeat it to them,” Underwood said. “Because I feel, especially the ones that live alone, need to know that, yes, you are still needed, appreciated and loved.”

Sherfey said about 45 to 50 seniors attend the JOY program, and many are not church members.

Renovation at the church but for the community

On top of starting one new program and restarting another, the church completed $1 million in renovations about a year and a half ago, which has maximized use of their space, Hayes said.

“The hope was to have community organizations use it a lot more and just open our doors for anybody,” Sherfey said. “One of the biggest ones we’ve (hosted) is The Corner Table, (which) has used this room (the welcome center) multiple times for both events and to serve food.”

Underwood added that the local Lions Club and Daughters of the American Revolution have also used the space for meetings and events.