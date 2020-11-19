Newton Christmas parade set for Saturday

Newton will celebrate the lighting of downtown Newton with a Drive-thru Christmas Parade on Saturday. People who want to view the floats and the city's decorations can drive through the event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Guests will remain in their vehicles as they view an expected 10 beautifully lighted, stationary floats around the 1924 Courthouse Square.

Cars will enter the parade by turning onto College Avenue from D Street (N.C. 10/N.C. 16 Business). The route will proceed along College Avenue, turn left on Second Street and turn left on Main Avenue.

At the end of the route on Main Avenue, guests will be able to drive by for a special experience where children may drop off their Christmas wish lists and wave to Santa.

Newton Christmas Window Contest

Residents can vote online for their favorite downtown Newton Christmas window.

Voting begins Nov. 30 on the Downtown Newton Development Association Facebook page, www.facebook.com/newtondowntown. A post will feature a photo of each participating business, and the business with the most likes will be declared the winner.

A random voter will be selected to win $75 Downtown Dollars. Newton residents and nonresidents are encouraged to participate.

