NEWTON — Newton’s spring cemetery cleanup is scheduled Saturday, March 25, through Monday, April 3.
The city’s three cemeteries — Eastview, Central, and Southside — are thoroughly cleaned each spring and fall. During cleanings, cemetery maintenance staff remove flowers, toys, trinkets, vases, and any other items at gravesites that have become worn or damaged. Anyone who wishes to keep items left at a gravesite should collect the items no later than Friday, March 24.
New items may be left at gravesites beginning Tuesday, April 4. Flowers should be placed in permanent vases attached to markers.
For more information, call the Newton Recreation Center at 828-695-4317.