Newton celebrates veterans at Soldiers Reunion; event marks 133 years

People began lining the streets of downtown Newton with lawn chairs and blankets nearly two hours before the Soldiers Reunion parade. Time and dedication were required to find the best viewing spot on Thursday.

Veterans wore hats and clothing identifying the military branch and war they served in. Other attendees wore festive red, white and blue attire. The city’s five-day celebration of veterans began in 1889.

Vonda Barkley, 65, of Newton, was emotional as she spoke of the reunion. “It brings back memories of my father,” she said.

Barkley said her father served in the U.S. Air Force. She said she loves how the event honors all men and women who have served and are serving the United States.

"It's been going on for years," Danny Barkley, 72, of Newton, said. "It's a good thing to remember the past." He said he likes how the celebration brings the entire community together.

A few hundred people gathered around the old Catawba County courthouse to listen to guest speakers, hear the Newton-Conover High School band play the national anthem and watch the Veterans March before the wreath ceremony at the town’s military memorial.

Jennifer Little, 52, of Hickory, said she grew up in Newton and has brought her family to enjoy the reunion for the last 27 years or so. “I just like getting out and doing things with my family,” Little said. "It's very family oriented."

Little said the street dances and music are fun to attend.

Jessica Little, 27, said she loves the atmosphere of the event and the funnel cakes.

Avaa Carpenter, 8, said she likes eating candy apples and seeing the cheerleaders perform in the parade.

Newton Mayor Eddie Haupt said he wishes more bands would return to performing in the parade. He said he loved hearing all the bands when he was a kid.