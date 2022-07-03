Newton celebrates opening of The Chocolate Possum

NEWTON — Newton welcomed The Chocolate Possum to the city during a recent ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Chocolate Possum is located at 31 North College Ave., just across the street from the 1924 Courthouse Square.

Owner Amanda Niehaus brings to downtown Newton a team of professional bakers and a loyal following of customers who love the bakery’s sweet treats, including custom cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, macarons, brownies, bars, and possum tails (also known as crème horns). Customers may also choose from a selection of 36 flavors of Hershey’s Ice Cream.

“We couldn’t be happier to be opening in Newton,” Niehaus said. “I grew up in this community and everyone has been so supportive since we opened. I’m glad to be here and looking forward to growing this business.”

Newton Mayor Pro Tem John Stiver welcomed The Chocolate Possum to the city and thanked Niehaus for her investment in Newton.

“We congratulate you on your new downtown Newton location, and we’re here to support you as you grow,” Stiver said.

Photos from the ribbon cutting are available on the City of Newton’s Facebook page.

The Chocolate Possum is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 704-325-3910 or visit www.facebook.com/thechocolatepossum.