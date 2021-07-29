Newton candidates forum set for October

NEWTON — The Newton Forum Committee is sponsoring a candidates forum for the upcoming city election on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The forum will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, in the community meeting room at the Catawba County Library. Early voting begins on Thursday, Oct. 14, at the same site.

This forum will be educational, informative and non-partisan. It is not designed to promote any particular candidates or agendas. All Newton voters and other interested persons are invited to attend.

The forum will begin with three-minute opening statements for each candidate. Next, audience members will be invited to directly question the candidates. Each question is limited to one minute. Candidates’ answers are limited to two minutes. The forum will conclude with two-minute closing statements from each candidate.

Candidates for the three open at-large seats on the Newton City Council include Roy Johnson, Ivey L Robinson, incumbent Ed Sain, Sherry Sigmon, incumbent John Stiver and David White. Incumbent Anne Abernethy Wepner is not seeking reelection.

For more information on the Newton Candidates Forum, contact Greg Cranford at 828-464-8294, 803-308-2916 or gregcranford@aol.com.