Newton beer businesses bring growth to city

Newton was chosen for the brewing venture because of the town’s potential and investment in its downtown, Miller said. Now, CBV gets to be a part of the town’s culture of growth, CBV Director of Supply Chain Management Reed Thomas said.

“To get to be a part of that revival is awesome,” he said.

The former fire station presented the perfect location. It has character and was built to be easily cleaned.

The process of moving and opening has been slow, but the brewery expects to get its permit to brew soon, Duncan said. After that, the final touches will be made on the tasting room — where people can drink beer and watch the brewing process, Miller said.

The taproom will likely open to the public in early summer, she said.

Next door to CBV, Novel Taproom also set down roots in a rejuvenated old building. Owner Jeff Allen helped woo CBV to Newton. He said he sees the potential of working closely with the brewing venture.

“They’re turning the beer industry on its head — they’re disrupting the scene,” owner Jeff Allen said.

Together, the two beer-centric business neighbors are anchors of Newton’s downtown entertainment, Allen said.