Newton awarded $900K grant for revitalization

NEWTON — Newton announced that the North Carolina Department of Commerce recently awarded the city a $900,000 grant to fund the Downtown Newton Economic Infrastructure Revitalization Project.

The grant was awarded through the Rural Transformation Grant Fund administered by the Rural Economic Development Division of the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Grant funds will help Newton complete the final two phases of the Downtown Newton Economic Infrastructure Revitalization Project.

The city acknowledges its partners at the Western Piedmont Council of Governments for their assistance with the grant application and continued work to improve quality of life in Catawba County.

The Downtown Newton Economic Infrastructure Revitalization Project is a public investment aimed not only at setting the stage for private investment in downtown Newton but throughout the community. A concentrated initial focus on the six city blocks surrounding the 1924 Courthouse Square has generated significant private development interest as investors recognize Newton’s dedication to improving quality of life and encouraging growth.

Each phase of the Downtown Newton Economic Infrastructure Revitalization Project includes replacement of outdated underground utilities and infrastructure, such as water and sewer lines. Installation of underground electric lines and fiberoptic communication lines ensures Newton is poised to meet the needs of businesses and residents as technology evolves. The project’s above ground improvements include newly paved streets, bike lanes, widened paver sidewalks, decorative lighting, street trees, benches, and trash and recycle bins.

Construction on the remaining phases of the Downtown Newton Economic Infrastructure Revitalization Project is expected to begin as soon as funding is secured. With a once-in-a-generation public investment now half finished, Newton is already attracting new businesses, visitors, and residents.

The city is grateful to the North Carolina Department of Commerce for funding the Downtown Newton Economic Infrastructure Revitalization Project and looks forward to completing this transformational project.