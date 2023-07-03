NEWTON — The Newton Appearance Commission announced the May and June recipients of the Yard of the Month honor, a summer tradition that recognizes residents who maintain the most attractive lawns, flower beds and gardens in the city of Newton.

The Yard of the Month honor for May was presented to Ashley Fuller. The Yard of the Month honor for June was presented to Erica and Matt Isenhour.

Fuller’s residence on South College Avenue is surrounded by beds of understated perennials punctuated by annuals that bloom in bright bursts of red, yellow, orange, blue and purple. The path that guides visitors from the street to Fuller’s front door is edged by a verdant, carefully maintained lawn.

In 2020, Erica and Matt Isenhour purchased a circa-1889 home on West 8th Street. Acquiring the gabled, board-and-batten farmhouse was especially meaningful to the Isenhours and their children, Layla and Matt, because it was the home of Erica’s grandmother Pat Britt from the 1970s to 2018. Lush ferns hang between the columns of the wraparound porch, and cheerful flower boxes on the porch railings overflow with impatiens in red, orange, pink, purple and white. Beds surrounding the home are planted with a variety of shrubs and flowers, but Erica said the hostas are definitely her favorites, just as they were her grandmother’s.

Photos of the both Yards of the Month are available on the City of Newton’s Facebook page.

The Appearance Commission continues to accept nominations for the 2023 Yard of the Month honor. Selection is based on landscaping and overall aesthetics. If you know someone whose yard deserves recognition, complete a nomination form available at www.newtonnc.gov/yard.pdf or at Newton City Hall, 401 North Main Ave.

The Newton Appearance Commission makes a careful study of the visual problems and needs of the city and the area comprising the extra-territorial jurisdiction of the city. The commission makes plans and carries out any programs that will enhance and improve the visual quality and aesthetic characteristics of the city. Members are appointed by the Newton City Council.