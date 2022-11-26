Newspaper publisher grand marshal of parade

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander County Christmas Parade Committee has announced that Walter “Lee” Sharpe has been named the grand marshal of the 75th annual Alexander County Christmas Parade.

Sharpe, owner/publisher of The Taylorsville Times newspaper, has served the Alexander County community for decades having written thousands of articles and columns, serving on dozens of county improvement projects, chronicling county history through the newspaper and history books, and much more. He currently serves as a member of the Alexander County Historic Preservation Committee. Sharpe was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award in April.

Sharpe was born on April 9, 1942, to Conway and Irene Hendren Sharpe. He celebrated his 80th birthday this year. A graduate of Hiddenite High School and Lenoir-Rhyne College, he married the former Jane Fox in 1964. Lee is pleased to spend time with his two sons, Wesley and John, and two grandchildren, Evan and Taylor.

The local newspaper recently celebrated its 100th anniversary. Sharpe became managing editor at age 22 after graduating from college.

As a lifetime member of Hiddenite United Methodist Church, Sharpe has served as a lay leader, Sunday school teacher, council chairperson, finance chair, and more.

“Lee has done so much for our community, it is our honor to name him the grand marshal of this year’s parade,” said Dwaine Coley, parade coordinator. “His personal and professional accolades are second to none. He is such a wonderful person and a community servant who has worked tirelessly for the betterment of Alexander County for many years.”

The 75th annual Alexander County Christmas Parade will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Taylorsville.