Newcomers of Catawba Valley to meet at airport

HICKORY — The Newcomers of Catawba Valley general meeting will be held Wednesday, April 13,at 10:30 a.m. at the Hickory Airport meeting room. Guests are welcome.

The speaker is Patrice Gibson, development director of Shining Hope Farms. Their mission is to enable children and adults to reach their full potential through the use of equine assisted activities and therapies. In addition, they offer a program, Saddles & Salutes, that is designed specifically for veteran wellness. Shining Hope Farms are located in the Hickory, Mount Holly and Charlotte areas.