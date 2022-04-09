 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Newcomers of Catawba Valley to meet at airport

  • 0

HICKORY — The Newcomers of Catawba Valley general meeting will be held Wednesday, April 13,at 10:30 a.m. at the Hickory Airport meeting room. Guests are welcome.

The speaker is Patrice Gibson, development director of Shining Hope Farms. Their mission is to enable children and adults to reach their full potential through the use of equine assisted activities and therapies. In addition, they offer a program, Saddles & Salutes, that is designed specifically for veteran wellness. Shining Hope Farms are located in the Hickory, Mount Holly and Charlotte areas.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Missiles strike Ukraine train station, Kremlin denies responsibility

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert