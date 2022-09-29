 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Newcomers of Catawba Valley group visits Klingspor

Klingspor

Newcomers of Catawba Valley recently visited Klingspor Abrasives.

HICKORY — Newcomers of Catawba Valley recently toured Klingspor Abrasives, an innovative, eco-friendly, German family-owned company in Hickory.

The tour was led by Jakob Dreisbach, Vice President of Supply Chain and Manufacturing; and Lorie Street, executive support.

Klingspor's facility features solar power, is highly automated and uses robotics in the warehouse area.

Other notable features of the company include their innovative employee benefits such as their gym with access to a personal trainer; and The Sandbox, Klingspor's innovative day care for employees and the public.

