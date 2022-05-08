Newcomers group to hear about widening of U.S. 321

HICKORY — Former State Sen. Andy Wells will be Newcomers of Catawba County's guest speaker at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11, giving an update on the North Carolina Department of Transportation's widening of U.S. 321 from Hickory to Lenoir.

Wells joined the NCDOT board in August 2020 and currently serves as an at-large member.

Wells is owner of Prism Development in Hickory. He served as a member of the N.C. Senate for the 42nd District (Catawba and Alexander) from 2015-2020 and in the N.C. House for the 96th District (northwestern Catawba County) from 2013-2014.

Wednesday's meeting will be at Hickory Regional Airport in the meeting room.